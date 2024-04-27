Got old meds? Collection sites set up across Los Angeles on National Drug Take Back Day

DEA spokesperson talks about the importance of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

It's National Drug Take Back Day, a chance to throw away old prescriptions or unused medication properly.

The event, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, is intended to remove commonly abused drugs, that sit in medicine cabinets, out of circulation.

In 2023, more than 110,000 people died from drug poisoning and drug-related deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DEA officials said that according to a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained it from a relative or friend.

"For more than a decade, DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove unnecessary medications, those that are old, unwanted, or expired -- from their homes," according to the DEA. "These medications can be a gateway to addiction, and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic."

Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. The sites will not accept any liquids, syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

During the last Take Back Day in October, DEA officials said 300 tons of unwanted medications were collected nationwide. Since the Take Back program began 14 years ago, roughly 8,950 tons have been collected.

A complete list of take-back sites is available at dea.gov/takebackday. Most operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.