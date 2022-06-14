Golf courses in Southern California using recycled water to keep grass green

Golf and green grass have long been a perfect pair, but some favor drastic measures when the region is in a drought.

"I believe if it goes for one it goes for all," said Chino Hills resident Remon Meleka. "You can't restrict a homeowner or a business and not restrict another person."

From his backyard in Chino Hills, Meleka stares at the Los Serranos Golf Club, a public facility that uses recycled water to keep its fairways and putting greens lush. Since Meleka relies on drinking water for irrigation so he must limit watering to three days a week. However, since Los Serranos utilizes recycled water they are not subject to watering restrictions.

It's a similar story in Long Beach, where the city's five municipal golf courses use recycled water for its fairways and greens. However, the rules prohibit oversaturation.

"I think we should keep watering with the reclaimed water and every so often throws in a cold beer," said golfer David George.

Many Southland golf courses are beginning to cut back on watering since outdoor restrictions have been put in place allowing the luscious putting greens and fairways to turn a bit brown.

"I think that the rules should be the same and they should lead by example," said Long Beach resident Crystal Rojas. "They should choose to show us how things can be done."

Others like Long Beach resident Linda Lawler, who lives across from the city's Heartwell Golf Course, disagree.

"I feel ok with it because it's reclaimed water," she said. "I don't think that they have to use the water that we use to take baths and stuff.