Golden Globes announces 300 voting members for awards show

The Golden Globes Monday revealed the full list of voters, 300 journalists from around the world, for its upcoming awards show in January, calling it the most diverse voting panel of any major Hollywood awards show.

The voting body includes international voters from countries including Armenia, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia and Tanzania, according to a statement from the Golden Globes.

"Our commitment to maintaining the diversity of our voting body continues," said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. "Our voters represent 76 countries bringing a unique international perspective on nominating the best in motion pictures and television this year."

The new breakdown is 47% female, and 60% racially and ethnically diverse, with 26.3% Latino/a, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black and 9% Middle Eastern, according to the Golden Globes.

"I was very impressed by the number of global applicants and the quality of their work," Tim Gray, executive vice president of the Golden Globes said in a statement. "The membership committee had a tough time narrowing down the field, but we're all pleased with the results."

In June, the Golden Globes announced that Dick Clark Productions and holding company Eldridge had acquired all the Golden Globes assets, rights and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire following revelations of a historic lack of Black members among its ranks, along with questions about ethical standards for members and Globe voters.

The Golden Globes announced last week it was adding two new categories this year recognizing cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television.

Nominations are set to be announced Dec. 11. Winners will be announced live at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Jan. 7.