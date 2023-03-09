Watch CBS News
Go-To Girlfriend: Oscars red carpet beauty buys

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Dermalogica LuminFusion Treatment

$200 (price varies based on location) https://www.dermalogica.com/pages/flagship-stores

Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream

$125 at https://www.dermalogica.com/products/phyto-nature-oxygen-cream

Dr. Dennis Gross EyeCare Pro Max

$199 at Sephora.com

Flamingo Disposable Dermaplane Razor

$6.50 at ShopFlamingo.com

Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray 

$29.99 at styleedit.com and amazon.com 

Style Edit Root Touch-Up Powder

$35.99 at styleedit.com and amazon.com 

Just For Men 1-Day Beard and Brow Color $13.99 at most major retailers and JustForMen.com

KISS Lash Couture The Muses Lashes $7.99 at KISSusa.com

KISS Lash Couture Super Strong Adhesive $5.99 at KISSusa.com 

imPRESS Press-On Falsies 

$16.99 at imPRESSmanicure.com

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

$599 at HigherDOSE.com

15% off with code KCAL15

Sadie Murray

The Go-To Girlfriend™

www.thegotogirlfriend.com

twitter.com/gotogirlfriend

instagram.com/gotogirlfriend

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

