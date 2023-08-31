The Go-To Girlfriend: Must-have items for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend has arrived! Whether you're heading out of town or staying local for the holiday weekend, The Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray, has you covered with all the must-haves to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer.

Suitcases, traveling neck pillow, silicon wine glasses from Marshalls (starting at $10) Route Essentials Kit from care•ē•on ($38) La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm ($9.99) MadHippie Daily Protective Serum SPF 30 ($23)

Luxury boxed wine from Juliet Wine ($38)