The Go-To Girlfriend: Must-have items for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend has arrived! Whether you're heading out of town or staying local for the holiday weekend, The Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray, has you covered with all the must-haves to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer.
- Suitcases, traveling neck pillow, silicon wine glasses from Marshalls (starting at $10)
- Route Essentials Kit from care•ē•on ($38)
- La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm ($9.99)
- MadHippie Daily Protective Serum SPF 30 ($23)
- Luxury boxed wine from Juliet Wine ($38)
