Go-To Girlfriend: Hottest drugstore beauty buys

You don't have to break the bank to stay on trend when it comes to your beauty routine.

From sleek and shiny hair to "va-va-voom" lashes and more, lifestyle expert and Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray is back with the hottest drugstore beauty buys to try -- all under $20!

https://oliveandjune.com/pages/press-on-system

https://www.eylure.com/us/lashes/wispy-light-no-117-pre-glued/

https://www.biore.com/en-ca/products/deep-cleansing-pore-strips/

https://www.garnierusa.com/about-our-brands/skin-care/micellar-cleansing-water/micellar-cleansing-water-all-in-1

https://www.johnfrieda.com/en-us/products/frizz-ease/extra-strength-hair-serum/

https://www.curel.com/en-us/products/ultra-healing-lotion/

https://www.flawlessbeauty.com/products/hair-removal/pblue