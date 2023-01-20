Gloria Allred asks for LAPD accountability in collusion case with CBS executive

Attorney Gloria Allred along with the adult children of an alleged sexual assault victim of former top CBS Corporation executive, Leslie Moonves, asked for accountability within the Los Angeles Police Department for its collusion with certain CBS executives to protect the accused against a 2017 filed sex assault claim.

Today's press conference centered on the LAPD's misconduct in handling one of the multitudes of sexual assault and sexual misconduct claims made against Moonves, which span decades. The claim was filed by the late the Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb in 2017 at the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood station, stating that Moonves had allegedly assaulted her in the 1980s.

The 2017 confidential report filed by Golden-Gottlieb was leaked by then LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka to CBS executives in efforts to cover-up the information, to protect Moonves. The captain had been part of Moonves' security detail for the Grammy Awards for several years.

Moonves denied the allegations brought forward by Golden-Gottlieb, and Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to bring charges because the statute of limitations had expired.

Allred along with Golden-Gottlieb's children said they received an official apology from LAPD Chief Michel Moore on the department's behalf when they met with him yesterday, and she said he appeared committed to a full investigation regarding the scandal. Allred said that Moore assured them the department is taking the matter very seriously.

Moonves joined the former CBS Corporation in 1995 as president of CBS Entertainment. He became chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation in 2006 until the sexual misconduct allegations became public, forcing the executive to resign in 2018.

The New York attorney general's office released their investigation report of the 2018 sexual harassment scandal in 2022. It detailed the LAPD's collusion, paticularly the actions of Cmdr. Palka. The office's report announced that CBS and Moonves would pay $30.5 million, with much of the money going to CBS shareholders.