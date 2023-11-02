Watch CBS News
Glendale police surround pursuit suspect in Burbank

By Matthew Rodriguez

Glendale police surrounded a pursuit suspect after a slow-speed chase.

Officers started chasing the car after an automatic license plate reader detected it was stolen out of a different city, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The Jeep refused to stop for police and led officers on the slug-paced pursuit. 

After a while, the officers used their patrol cars to trap the suspect and surround him in residential Burbank.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 11:41 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

