Glendale police surround pursuit suspect in Burbank
Glendale police surrounded a pursuit suspect after a slow-speed chase.
Officers started chasing the car after an automatic license plate reader detected it was stolen out of a different city, according to the Glendale Police Department.
The Jeep refused to stop for police and led officers on the slug-paced pursuit.
After a while, the officers used their patrol cars to trap the suspect and surround him in residential Burbank.
