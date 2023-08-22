Gladstones in Pacific Palisades to close after 50 years

Gladstones in Pacific Palisades is set to close after 50 years

A Pacific Palisades oceanfront icon is about to go away after a 50-year run as a dining favorite.

Gladstones, overlooking Will Rogers State Beach on Pacific Coast Highway is in its final months, until Wolfgang Puck takes over the site in 2024.

The restaurant opened in 1972 in Santa Monica Canyon, then moved to its current dining destination in 1981. The three-acre site is owned by Los Angeles County, and Richard Riordan's estate own's Gladstones until Sept.15.

The Gladstones Long Beach location is under different ownership.

Details of Puck's new restaurant are still not completely known, other than it will be a Frank Gehry-designed one full-service restaurant next to a separate deck dedicated to public use, that will also offer some food and drink.

While the new restaurant will break ground in early to mid-2024, it is not expected to be complete until 2025.