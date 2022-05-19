Girl, 16, stabbed by Montclair High classmate while walking home from school

A teen boy has been arrested on allegations he stabbed a fellow Montclair High School student while she was walking home from school Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of San Bernardino Street, according to Montclair police. Both the victim and suspect are 16 years old.

The victim was walking home from school when the suspect approached her from behind with a "fixed bladed knife" and stabbed her in the head, police said.

The suspect then stabbed her several more times before witnesses jumped in and halted the attack, police said.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. She is expected to survive.

The suspect was detained at the scene by witnesses. He was then booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, according to police.

There was no word on a motive for the attack.