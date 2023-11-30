Gift-worthy beauty buys for the 2023 holiday season

From skincare gifts and fragrance sets to big ticket tools & devices, lifestyle expert Sadie Murry has the holiday "it-list" for the beauty obsessed.
- Lanolips Gloss & Hydrate Minis, $13.50
- Riddle Oil & Perfume, $40 and up
- DESIGNME Glitz Kit, $49
- DESIGNME Lit with Littles, $58
- Dr. Dennis Gross Eye Care Pro Max , $199
- TULA Bestsellers 10-Piece Limited-Edition Vault, $328
