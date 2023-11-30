Watch CBS News
Gift-worthy beauty buys for the 2023 holiday season

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The most gift-worthy beauty buys: The Go-To Girlfriend
The most gift-worthy beauty buys: The Go-To Girlfriend 05:14

From skincare gifts and fragrance sets to big ticket tools & devices, lifestyle expert Sadie Murry has the holiday "it-list" for the beauty obsessed.

  1. Lanolips Gloss & Hydrate Minis, $13.50
  2. Riddle Oil & Perfume, $40 and up
  3. DESIGNME Glitz Kit, $49
  4. DESIGNME Lit with Littles, $58
  5. Dr. Dennis Gross Eye Care Pro Max , $199
  6. TULA Bestsellers 10-Piece Limited-Edition Vault, $328
