'Gift of Flight Initiative' in Compton brings flight training to young minority communities

The Brock Foundation, created by pilot Omar Brock created the Gift of Flight Initiative, which allows young minority crowds across the country the opportunity to learn how to fly airplanes.

In Compton, 9-year-old "Honorary" Captain Morgan Ossey did her safety checks before taking off. Moments later, she was airborne.

Delta Pilot Anya Kearns was once like Morgan, a little girl with big dreams.

"I do see myself sitting in those crowds," Kearns said of the assembled young people.

First Officer Anya Kearns is a pilot for Delta Airlines. CBSLA

From her first discovery flight at age 15 to becoming a first officer for Delta Airlines just two years ago, Kearns passion for flying has never waned. On Saturday, she shared that love, and her struggles to get where she is now.

"The biggest thing to me is, like, we're just pilots and we want to fly and not have the assumption that I'm a flight attendant."

An estimated 3% of U.S. aircraft pilots are Black and about 5% are Latinx.

That's why the Brock Foundation wants to expose more young minorities to flying through their Gift of Flight Initiative.

"For me, as a pilot, I never saw Black pilots growing up. So, I didn't know it was attainable," Brock said. "We don't force youth to become pilots, aircraft mechanics or flight attendants. We just want them to simply know that it is attainable for them and available.

As for 9-year-old Morgan Ossey, she safely landed her plan.

"It was a little bit scary, but it was really fun," she said.

That's all it took for First Officer Kearns, who said that first flight inspired her and still drives her to this day.

"It sparked my initial reaction and it sparks my enthusiasm every single day when I go to work."