Gift ideas for your special someone on Valentine's Day
It's February 1st, which means it is time to start thinking about Valentine's Day.
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To-Girlfriend shares six trending gift ideas you can get your sweetheart to celebrate the special day.
- 1-800 Flowers "Straight From The Heart" Bouquet, $84.99-$179.99
- Particle Gravité Cologne, $89
- KISS SALON X-TEND, kissusa.com, $10.99-$22.99
- Mad Hippie Triple C Night Cream, $32.99
- SHEGLAM Ember Rose Collection, $68
- The Ends, $18 and up
