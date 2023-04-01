Giant trash sculptures educate and entertain at South Coast Botanic Garden

There's some trashy art on display at the South Coast Botanic Garden.

The Palos Verdes garden opens its new exhibit Saturday, April 1 where 16 giant sculptures made from debris found on beaches are meant to entertain and educate.

The nonprofit, Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea, is fighting plastic pollution. The sea life garden sculptures were made by the Oregon-based organization and its volunteers who have logged the clean-up of over 300 beach miles with over 38,000 pounds of marine debris collected.

Chuck Bennett

"Washed Ashore is honored to be able to share our sculptures and story with everyone at South Coast Botanic Garden," says Brad Parks, Washed Ashore's Conservation Education Director. "As the Garden's history includes being built on a former landfill, Washed Ashore also loves taking ocean trash and turning it into art. Together we both are making beautiful solutions out of ugly problems."

Washed Ashore opens on April 1 and will run daily through September at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates.