Giant puppet "Little Amal" brings a message of hope to Los Angeles

A 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl called "Little Amal" is making a stop in the Los Angeles area on November 1.

It is part of her 6,000-mile journey where she is visiting over 35 cities across the U.S. to bring awareness and empathy to the experiences of refugees and migrants around the world.

She made at stop at the RFK Community School Wednesday morning where all the children were excited to interact with her. This afternoon at 3 p.m. she will be heading to El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument and her last stop will be at Pasadena City Hall at 4 p.m.

"In Los Angeles, we have 17 amazing partners who are working together to create 8 beautiful events of welcome for Little Amal," said The Walk's Artistic Director Amir Nizar Zuabi. "We hope Angelenos of all ages join us to walk with Little Amal and bring attention to the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers."

The goal of Little Amal's visits is to bring people together along with give marginalized people a voice.