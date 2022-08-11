Getty Museum to return illegally excavated items to Italy

The Getty Museum is set to be returning several items that were illegally excavated from Italy.

The museum said it is returning five items, including "Orpheus and the Sirens," a group of life-size terracotta figures.

Museum officials said they are planning on returning the other four items at a future date.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, "Orpheus and the Sirens" was illegally excavated.

"We value our strong and fruitful relationship with the Italian Ministry of Culture and with our many archaeological, conservation, curatorial, and other scholarly colleagues throughout Italy, with whom we share a mission to advance the preservation of ancient cultural heritage," said Timothy Potts, director of the Getty Museum.

The "Orpheus and the Sirens" items have been removed from public view and are set to head back to Rome in September.