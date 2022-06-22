Gascón rebuts criticism on Flores case, the man who went on to kill two El Monte officers

Gascón offers stern rebuttal to growing criticism regarding the deaths of two El Monte officers

Gascón offers stern rebuttal to growing criticism regarding the deaths of two El Monte officers

Gascón offers stern rebuttal to growing criticism regarding the deaths of two El Monte officers

In a press conference Tuesday, District Attorney George Gascón offered a stern rebuttal to growing criticism of his office's handling of the man who killed two El Monte Police officers last week.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to both the Paredes and Santana families," said Gascón.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana responded to a stabbing call at the Siesta motel a week ago. When they arrived, 35-year-old Justin Flores ambushed them with a hail of gunfire, killing the pair.

Flores had a long criminal record and was also on probation at the time of the shootout. Critics of Gascón said his blanket policy in which he demands his prosecutors drop previous convictions when they prosecute repeat offenders.

"I don't want nothing from him," said Santana's mother Olga Garcia. "No apology. He's responsible for my son's death and Michael's death."

Gascón responded to the criticism of his office's handling of the case by saying the response was "appropriate" given that Flores had "no history of violence, very little contact with the criminal justice system for nearly 10 years."

The District Attorney added that Flores was addicted to drugs and was convicted of stealing a TV nearly a decade ago. Critics said Flores should have been sentenced to 32 months in prison on a gun charge last year instead of a plea deal.

"Getting to know the guy who killed my son, made me rethink that not everyone can be reformed," said Garcia.

Flores was sentenced to 20-days in jail and two years probation.

"Gascón, I would appreciate if I don't see you at my son's funeral," said Garcia.

The District Attorney is the subject of a second recall effort and said he did not call the news conference for political reasons.