Gas prices jump another 3 cents in Los Angeles County, 4 cents in Ventura County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Gas prices are already at record highs, but they went up again nearly 3 cents overnight in Los Angeles County.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline went up an 11th consecutive day to $6.395 in Los Angeles County, according to the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It's the 13th day a row that gas prices have increased, going up 30.4 cents in that time.

The pain at the pump isn't isolated to Los Angeles County, either. In Ventura County, that average price jumped 4 cents to $6.35 per gallon, while Orange County and the Inland Empire drivers saw gas tick up to $6.35 and $6.25, respectively.

Gas prices shot up when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and have remained high as demand increased due to more people hitting the road, going back to their offices, and traveling. The national average price of gas rose 5.4 cents, rising to a record $4.919.

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,'' Gross said. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or

lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

First published on June 7, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

