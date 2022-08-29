Gas prices, inflation not expected to slow Labor Day travel

While drivers have gotten some relief at the pump in gas prices, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Southern California is well above $5.

But with the Labor Day three-day weekend just days away, people are getting ready to fly or drive out of town for perhaps the last time before summer is over.

The exact average price is $5.28 in Los Angeles County, a significant drop-off compared to prices a few months ago.

In June, the price for a gallon of unleaded was $6.46.

A major reason for the drop-off? More people are working remotely, according Auto Club of Southern California (AAA), claiming that the War in Ukraine continues to have an impact on gas prices.

Nevertheless, folks are getting ready to head out of town in what will be a "busy weekend."

"Now it seems like things have settled down quite a bit and that concern is no longer there so the prices are coming down," AAA spokesperson Marie Montgomery told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner.

While there has been some relief lately, most drivers would prefer to pay less than $5 for a gallon of gas.

"It's still a bit too much of an increase in what we've seen for the past couple years. Once it starts to go closer to $5 then it becomes more problematic," Adrian Werner said.

LAX is projecting 456,000 departing passengers this weekend. That figure is up from 398,000 passengers traveling through LAX for Labor Day weekend in 2021.

If you're flying out for the weekend or are looking to, AAA recommended booking a flight with one of its travel agents to help avoid cancellations.

If you're driving out of town, AAA said you should get your car an inspection before heading out.