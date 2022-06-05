Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Southern California climb for ninth consecutive day

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. 

Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. 

In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. 

Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.

Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices. 

