Gas prices hit all-time high in Los Angeles County amidst busiest travel weekend since 2019

Gas prices in Los Angeles have yet again reached an all-time high, just as 3.1 million Southern Californians were expected to hit the roads and skies over the extended Memorial Day Weekend.

With Memorial Day signaling the start of Summer, 39.2 million Americans joined the throngs of travelers as numbers hit pre-pandemic levels for the first time since 2019.

As the number of travelers rose, so did gas prices and cost of travel, as Los Angeles experienced it's fifth-consecutive day of increasing gas prices, reaching a record $6.16 per gallon -- up nearly two dollars from the previous Memorial Day record of $4.29 in 2012.

One gas station in Beverly Grove displayed an astounding $7.49 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

These inflating prices fall in line with all different sorts of markets throughout the United States -- including the travel industry -- and just at a time when families begin to plan summer vacations as the school year comes to an end.

"Energy costs are way too high, the President's taken some steps to ease that by the release of our reserves. While we recognize the international circumstances with the war in Ukraine and energy prices are not determined here in the United States, we need to do more about it," said Maryland Senator Ben Cardin.

Since Feb. 24, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, prices in Los Angeles County have seen a $1.36 jump on average. The event, "`sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," per AAA national public relations manager Andrew Gross.

The gas prices have not only affected drivers, but fliers, who have seen ticket prices leap to inflated levels as airlines attempt to make up for the cost of fuel on their end as well.

Experts are still unable to predict if the travel industry will take a hit based on these rising numbers, which they aren't sure people can continue to afford.

Because of these inflating prices, most Americans are opting to take shorter trips to destinations closer to home, as detailed by a recent survey conducted by The Vacationer.