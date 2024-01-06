Gas prices fall slightly in Southern California

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 1.1 cents Saturday to $4.734.

The average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago and 13.6 cents less than one month ago, but 21.4 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.76 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price dropped 1.2 cents to $4.635. It is 2 cents less than one week ago and 6.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 19.1 cents more than one year ago. The Orange County average price has dropped $1.824 from its record high of $6.459 set Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 14th time in 15 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.083. The national average price is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 13.3 cents lower than one month ago and 20.7 cents less than one year ago. It has decreased $1.933 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"January is a bit of blah time of year, and gas prices are in the doldrums as well," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "Barring some unexpected shock to the global oil market, gas prices will likely shuffle up and down a few cents for a while."