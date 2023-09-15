Gas prices continue to steadily increase in LA County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today to its highest amount since Oct. 28, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.65.

The average price has risen 49 times in 54 days, increasing 67.4 cents, including 3.2 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 30 consecutive days, making it 19.1 cents more than one week ago, 39.2 cents higher than one month ago and 22.3 cents above what it was one year ago.

"Our pump prices have been skyrocketing as a result of regional refinery outages, as well as from increasing crude oil prices following deadly flooding in Libya, which will temporarily disrupt oil exports from that OPEC nation," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"These regional and global factors are putting upward pressure on both regular unleaded and diesel prices all across Southern California."

The Orange County average price rose to its highest amount since Oct. 25, increasing 3.3 cents to $5.63. It has risen 47 of the past 53 days, increasing 72.7 cents.

The Orange County average price is 21.8 cents more than one week ago, 41.8 cents higher than one month ago and 24.1 cents above what it was one year ago.

The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $3.87, The national average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago, and 16.8 cents above what it was one year ago.

As gasoline demand decreases and temperatures cool, retailers are able to switch to selling winter-blend fuel beginning September 15. which are cheaper to produce.

In California, the season for summer-blend fuels is longer. Both Northern and Southern California's summer-blend requirements run through the end of October.