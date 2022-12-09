Gas prices continue to drop across SoCal and the nation

Gas prices continue to drop and it's been a consecutive 29 day decline in Los Angeles County.

The average price per gallon in Los Angeles is now $4.69, that's the lowest price since Feb.1.

The Orange County price per gallon is trending a 28 day straight decline, coming in at $4.56 per gallon.

"In coming days as long as current trends hold, we would expect every area of Southern California to drop below its cheapest prices of 2022, which were all reached in January and were generally between $4.60 and $4.70 a gallon," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Several gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than

$4 a gallon, Shupe said.

The national average price dropped for the 30th consecutive day, it's now at $3.32 per gallon.