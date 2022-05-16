Watch CBS News
Not again: Gas prices at Beverly Grove station well over $7

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Gas prices at one Beverly Grove station are well over $7 Monday, perhaps an omen for the rest of Southern California.

(credit: CBS)

A Mobile station at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center, advertised $7.29 for a gallon of regular gas, another 10 centers for Special grade gas, and $7.49 for Super + gas. 

On average, a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is at $6.03. This is the 19th day in a row that LA County gas prices have continued their relentless rise, and its the first time they've surpassed $6 since April 1.

In Ventura and Orange Counties, that price is just cents cheaper, at $6.02 and $6.01, respectively. In the Inland Empire, the average price is at $5.93.

Gas prices across the country also remain high, rising 1.8 cents to a record $4.47, but California still claims the dubious honor of having the highest gas prices in the country, according to the Automobile Club.

