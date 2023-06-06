Gardena police use PIT maneuver to end stolen vehicle pursuit

Gardena police are in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle.

The allegedly stolen car was a red pickup truck. It sped through surface streets hitting over 60 mph a few times during the chase.

The pursuit came to an aggressive end when a Gardena police cruiser successfully used a PIT maneuver on the pickup.

The suspect's truck spun around right before officers pulled up next to him ad started to hold him at gunpoint. After a brief standoff, the driver exited the car and surrendered to officers.