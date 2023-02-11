Gardena first grader allegedly stabs classmate in the neck with a pen

A Gardena foster mom is outraged after another first grader allegedly stabbed her son in the neck with a pen.

"If a child that age can stab a kid with a pen what else would he do," said mother Ida Jordan.

She added that she's worried about her son's safety after he was allegedly stabbed inside a school bathroom at Purche Avenue Elementary Monday morning.

The foster mom claims that staff members didn't tell her about the incident until she picked up her 7-year-old — hours later.

"A lot of kids running to me 'Carter got stabbed. He's in the office," said Jordan. "I immediately go to the office, and there, Carter comes running to me holding his neck and I see little drips of blood coming down."

The young boy said he ran out of the bathroom after being stabbed and told a staff member, who brought him to the school's office. Carter claimed that three other boys were in the bathroom when one told another to attack him.

He said he doesn't know why he was attacked but added that this isn't the first time something like this had happened to him this school year.

"Some big kids choked me and punched me in the chest," Carter said.

Jordan said she asked the school staff why she wasn't immediately notified of the incident and was told "it was too busy" as "there was another kid having an asthma attack."

A spokesperson said the Los Angeles Unified School District takes all concerns of student conduct seriously, and is looking into matters as well as working to resolve them.

Jordan said the district won't tell her if the students involved in the incident will be suspected or expelled. She doesn't feel safe letting her son return to school. The first grader said he doesn't want to leave.

"I would want to stay there even if they were still there," Carter said. "I have a nice teacher. I don't want to give all that up."