Gardena fatal crash shuts down southbound Vermont at Rosecrans

The Gardena Police Dept. advised drivers to avoid the intersection of Rosecrans and Vermont avenues in Gardena for several hours following an early morning traffic collision, March 17, 2023. KCAL News

The collision occurred at about 3 a.m. One person died at the scene and two others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed reportedly ran a red light, according to witnesses.

Southbound lanes of Vermont Avenue were expected to remain closed for several hours, police said.

