Gardena-based King's Hawaiian recalls pretzel products due to potential contamination

King's Hawaiian baking company in Gardena is voluntarily recalling a number of its pretzel products following the recall of an ingredient by one of its suppliers. 

The company announced out of an abundance of caution, it is recalling Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products. 

Anyone in possession of the recalled King's Hawaiian products should dispose of them.

The supplier, Lyons Magnus, is recalling the ingredient due to the potential of microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to King's Hawaiian.

According to the company, no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel breads have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any of its products to date.

"The recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety," the company said.

The recall does not affect any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use the ingredient from Lyons Magnus, King's Hawaiian said.

The company will resume producing all its pretzel products once it has ensured that all current product has been disposed of and confirmed the safety of all ingredients, officials said.

Consumers can contact the company at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with any questions, or to request a replacement product.

A statement Friday from King's Hawaiian did not specify the ingredient in question, and a company spokesman could not be reached.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 7:47 AM

