Man arrested for threatening to shoot employees of Garden Grove business over contract dispute

Man arrested for threatening to shoot employees of Orange County business

Man arrested for threatening to shoot employees of Orange County business

Man arrested for threatening to shoot employees of Orange County business

Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening employees of a Garden Grove business over a contract dispute, telling them that he would shoot them.

Photo of the weapon discovered in Strigas' vehicle. Garden Grove Police Department

Garden Grove Police Department investigators looked into the threats and were able to identify the suspect as 61-year-old Stephen Joseph Strigas. They learned that he had numerous firearms registered to his name.

He was arrested on Thursday as he arrived to work in Fontana, GGPD said in a post on Instagram.

Investigators searched Strigas' vehicle and discovered an AR-10 rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition, the post stated.

They served a search warrant on his home in San Bernardino County, where they located additional firearms and ammunition.

Strigas was booked in Orange County Jail for making criminal threats.