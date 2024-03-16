Man arrested for threatening to shoot employees of Garden Grove business over contract dispute
Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening employees of a Garden Grove business over a contract dispute, telling them that he would shoot them.
Garden Grove Police Department investigators looked into the threats and were able to identify the suspect as 61-year-old Stephen Joseph Strigas. They learned that he had numerous firearms registered to his name.
He was arrested on Thursday as he arrived to work in Fontana, GGPD said in a post on Instagram.
Investigators searched Strigas' vehicle and discovered an AR-10 rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition, the post stated.
They served a search warrant on his home in San Bernardino County, where they located additional firearms and ammunition.
Strigas was booked in Orange County Jail for making criminal threats.