Garcetti names first-ever Inspector General for LADWP

Mayor Eric Garcetti named former Orange County official Sergio Perez as the first-ever inspector general for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power following the organization's controversial billing system rollout.

Orange County Office of Independent Review

"Transparency and accountability are instrumental to running a utility that Angelenos can rely on and trust," said Garcetti. "Sergio has the breadth and depth of experience to make certain that the department is always working to uphold the highest standards of integrity and improve customer confidence."

Before being named inspector general, Perez worked as the executive director for Orange County's Office of Independent Review. He will begin his new position on May 9. Garcetti first promised to create the position more than two years ago in September 2019, a couple of months after LADWP and City Hall East was raided by the FBI. A former senior lawyer in Los Angeles City Attorney's Office pleaded guilty to a federal charge connected to the botched rollout less than a week ago.

"I have spearheaded accountability and transparency efforts effectively throughout my career in government by working to identify and correct individual instances of fraud, waste and abuse to get at their root systemic causes — all with an eye on collaboration and problem-solving," Perez said in a statement.

According to Garcetti, the inspector general will continuously review and oversee contracting matters, whistleblower complaints, ethics and other internal policies. Perez and his office will have the power to initiate investigations and control the department's Internal Audit Division, Special Investigations Unit and ethics compliance staff. The inspector general will be part of the LADWP's senior leadership team.