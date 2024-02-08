"Galentine's Day" gift ideas for the girls
Lifestyle expert and "The Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has some perfect gift ideas to get your girls on Gal-entine's Day!
- Cozy Socks & Wearable Blankets, Amazon.com, $19-$36
- Evshine Pom Pom Slippers, Amazon.com, $15.99
- Beading Station Phone Case Decoration Kit, $12.95
- Spa Headbands & Rose Eye Mask, Amazon, $7-$10
- LED Cosmetic Mirror, Amazon.com, $7-$18
- LDMA, $26-$50
