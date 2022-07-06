Galaxy acquire midfielder Gastón Brugman from Italian Serie B team

The Los Angeles Galaxy have acquired Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman via transfer from Serie B team Parma Calcio 1913.

Brugman was promptly signed to a three-and-a-half year extension through the 2025 season. The deal also includes a club option for 2026.

We are pleased to welcome Gastón to the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a press release on Wednesday. "Gastón is an excellent player and focused professional. He will add balance, experience and leadership to our midfield."

The 5 foot, 8 inch midfielder, 29-years-old, has garnered 303 career appearances, 248 of which were starts, for several clubs since 2010, including Empoli F.C., Delfino Pescara, Real Oviedo and Palermo FC.

In those games, he's scored 26 goals and tallied 31 assists.

"We have been tracking Gastón for the past few years and he fits a specific need in our midfield and how we play," said LA Galaxy Technical Director Jovan Kirovski. "This is a significant addition to our team as we continue to move forward."