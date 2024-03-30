Watch CBS News
Gabriel Pec scores first MLS goal as Galaxy beats Sounders 1-0

Gabriel Pec scored his first MLS goal in the opening minutes and John McCarthy had his first shutout of the season to help the LA Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Saturday night in rain-soaked conditions.

LA (3-0-3) leads the Western Conference and is tied with Cincinnati atop the MLS with 12 points.

Pec blasted a one-touch shot that ricocheted off the hands of goalkeeper Stefan Frei and into the net in the fourth minute and the Galaxy led the rest of the way.

Seattle (0-3-2) had 52% possession and outshot LA 17-9. The Sounders were shutout for the second time, and have scored just four goals, this season.

McCarthy finished with three saves, including the stop of a header by Danny Musovski in the 65th minute, and Frei had two.

