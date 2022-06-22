Funeral services for LAPD officer Houston Tipping, killed during training, scheduled for Tuesday

Funeral services set for LAPD Officer who suffered fatal injury in training exercise

Funeral services for the LAPD officer who died three days after suffering an injury during a training exercise will be held Tuesday.

Officer Houston Ryan Tipping II, 32-years-old, was engaged in a grappling exercise with another officer when he suffered a spinal cord injury at the agency's Elysian Park training academy on May 26. At the time, he was acting as a bike instructor.

Fellow officers at the scene administered CPR on Tipping until first responders arrived, and he was taken to a hospital where he died three days later.

Tipping was a five-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, working out of the Devonshire District.

The funeral services are set to begin at 9:30 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to offer some remarks at the funeral service.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend Brittany, as well as his grandmothers Peggy, Kathleen and Lynn.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore offered his thoughts on Officer Tipping via Twitter in the hours following his death. He called him "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him."

Moore indicated that an investigation was launched to ensure that such a tragedy would never occur again.

Officers held a procession for Tipping on June 3, as his body was transported from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the L.A. County Coroner's office.