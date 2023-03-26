Fundraiser held for 24-year-old woman found dead inside Anaheim apartment

Loved ones of Mirelle Mateus, the 24-year-old La Palma woman found dead inside of an Anaheim apartment on March 17, gathered to raise funds and awareness for victims of domestic violence in her honor on Saturday.

Mirelle Mateus. Family members via GoFundMe

Anaheim Police Department officers were dispatched to the apartment, located in the 1900 block of S. Union Street after receiving reports of "suspicious circumstances." Upon arrival, they found Mateus deceased inside.

"Mirelle Nicolle Mateus was a 24 year old student, hard worker, loving daughter, amazing sister, the best aunt to her niece & nephews, great friend, over all a very special caring generous person with a heart so pure & full of love," family members said via a GoFundMe.

After investigation, detectives determined that Mateus's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Romo, 36, to be a suspect in the killing.

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined that Mateus was murdered and identified Romo as the suspect," a statement from APD said. "Later that day, Romo was arrested in Riverside County."

He was booked for murder and is being held without bail.

"Detectives believe Romo has assaulted other women in the past and are asking anyone with previous contact with Romo to come forward," the statement said.

As the investigation continues, family members of Mateus are seeking assistance in covering funeral charges and donation to other victims of domestic abuse.

"This man has had a long history of doing this. He should have been in jail a long time ago," said Sandy Caceros, Mateus's sister. "My sister could have still been here today. It's just so unfortunate my sister had to pay that price, but my sister's death is not gonna be in vain."

They gathered for a fundraiser on Saturday at the All Women's Private Gym in Fullerton, where Mateus often worked out. Another fundraiser in planned for Thursday.

The GoFundMe can be found by searching for the keywords: "Our beautiful beloved Mirelle."