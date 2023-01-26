Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim, Yu (Andy) Kao

The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9.

One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.

Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.

Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.

A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January 26, to help raise money for Andy's funeral. It is being held at Arcadia Donuts located at 34 Las Tunas Drive in Arcadia until 3 p.m. All sales from the fundraiser will go to Yu Kao's funeral.

"It is a way I can give back and that's all I really want. That is the very least I can do to help this community," Edward Chang, customer buying a donut.

The fundraiser will continue on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you can't make it to the fundraiser and would still like to help out, can also donate to his GoFundMe.