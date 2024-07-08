Fullerton woman arrested on suspicion of killing ex-boyfriend in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested a Fullerton woman on suspicion of killing her ex-boyfriend in Apple Valley, authorities said Monday.

April Green, 46, is accused of fatally shooting Shaun Griffith, 45, at his Apple Valley home in the 13500 block of Bordeaux Court Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department. Deputies were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, they found Griffith suffering from a gunshot wound and a family member as well as neighbors giving him medical aid, sheriff's officials said. Deputies and first responders also tried treating him before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Homicide detectives believe Green shot him at his home before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Deputies later found her near Sitting Bull Road and Apple Valley Road and she was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Green was booked into High Desert Detention Center and is being held without bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Applegate at the sheriff's department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit wetip.com.