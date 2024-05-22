Fullerton students build tiny home for unhoused peers

Eighth-grade students from Nicholas Junior High School in Fullerton have spent several months designing and constructing a 192-square-foot tiny home, a project set to change the life of a family in need.

Over the course of the school year, the budding builders materialized the home, complete with a restroom, shower, kitchen area, and living space.

"It feels thrilling to see something I've done be so important," said Edwin Ramirez, a student who worked on the project.

The tiny home project, a first-ever initiative within the Fullerton School District, was made possible through donations from the Fullerton Education Foundation. Guided by their teacher, the students learned the intricacies of construction—from measuring and assembling 2 x 4's to hanging drywall, installing cabinets, and laying flooring.