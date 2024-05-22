Watch CBS News
Local News

Fullerton students build tiny home for unhoused peers

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Fullerton students build tiny home for unhoused peers
Fullerton students build tiny home for unhoused peers 02:47

Eighth-grade students from Nicholas Junior High School in Fullerton have spent several months designing and constructing a 192-square-foot tiny home, a project set to change the life of a family in need. 

Over the course of the school year, the budding builders materialized the home, complete with a restroom, shower, kitchen area, and living space.

"It feels thrilling to see something I've done be so important," said Edwin Ramirez, a student who worked on the project. 

The tiny home project, a first-ever initiative within the Fullerton School District, was made possible through donations from the Fullerton Education Foundation. Guided by their teacher, the students learned the intricacies of construction—from measuring and assembling 2 x 4's to hanging drywall, installing cabinets, and laying flooring.

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 5:21 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.