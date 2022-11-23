Fugitive on the run for 10 years arrested in Mexico, extradited back to U.S.

A fugitive who has been on the lam for a decade was finally arrested and extradited back to the United States, where he now faces charges for a crime he committed in 2012.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pedro Fabian Rodriguez, a former Anaheim resident, was arrested in July after he was located in Mexico by authorities after 10 years of searching.

He was originally charged for stabbing the mother of his two children 18 times back in 2012, before fleeing from the country.

"Rodriguez was charged by the Orange County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder and other violations in July 2012 and a warrant was issued for his arrest," FBI said in a statement. "Detectives assigned to the case soon determined that Rodriguez fled the state of California and enlisted the assistance of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend him."

He was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and burglary, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, causing great bodily injury in a domestic violence incident and personal use of a deadly weapon.

After he was finally apprehended by agents working with Mexican law enforcement officials and the FBI's Legal Attaché in Mexico City, he was transferred to Mexico City where he faced extradition proceedings.

On Nov. 11, United States District Court for the Central District of California issued a federal warrant for his arrest, leading to his extradition back to the America.

He was federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

As he awaits prosecution by the OC District Attorney's Office, Rodriguez was handed over to Anaheim Police Department.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty on Monday and was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 1 in the North Justice Center in Fullerton.