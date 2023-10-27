Frustration mounts as residents demand action for growing homeless encampments in Canoga Park

Residents in Canoga Park and the Warner Center have grown tired of what seems like an everlasting cycle to them.

"These types of conditions are not safe it's embarrassing," said Daria Artem.

For months, Artem and her neighbors have reported the homeless encampments around their San Fernando Valley neighborhood but typically get a response saying there could be a delay in cleanup because of the city's homeless encampment procedure. However, when they are moved out and cleaned up, they simply pop back up a month later.

"It's more than an eyesore, it's a safety issue as well," said Jason Fishman. "People are scared."

When you visit the area near Topanga Plaza on Canoga Avenue an Vanowen Street, you'll find a row of tents — some of which are made out of sheets and blue tarps — along with shopping carts overflowing with clothes and junk blocking much of the sidewalk. Less than a mile away, you'll find another encampment on De Soto Avenue and Oxnard Street you'll find an RV with plants coming out of it and trash covering sidewalks. And then there's another growing encampment sitting behind the Metro's Orange Line Station, mere feet away from apartments.

City officials have tried to grapple with the longstanding challenges surrounding the homeless crisis. They've thrown resources to outreach work and cleanup projects thanks to Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe program but they're still trying to expand their capabilities from clearing riverbeds to other neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley.

Despite their recent successes, the seemingly slow-moving solution to a multi-faceted problem has frustrated many residents.

"They're putting people like us in danger," said Artem.

Bob Blumenfeld, the council member representing the district, did not respond to our requests for comments. His staff said he was not available for an interview.

----

Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.