Watch CBS News
Local

Freight cars derail east of L.A. River; no leaks

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Freight cars derail east of L.A. River; no leaks
Freight cars derail east of L.A. River; no leaks 01:01

Two freight train railcars derailed at 199 S. Myers Street just east of downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night.

A Los Angeles Fire Dept. hazardous-materials team was called to the scene of the Union Pacific railcars just south of the 1st Street Bridge in Aliso Village at about 11:50 p.m.

It was determined there was no leaking or structural damage from either of the derailed cars.

Union Pacific detached the two railcars from the rest of the train. Crews were working to reposition the derailed cars Friday morning.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.