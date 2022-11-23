Freeway crash in Riverside kills child, injures another

A traffic collision killed a child and seriously injured another early Wednesday morning in Riverside.

A Kia sedan and a tractor-trailer truck collided on southbound Interstate 215 at Blaine Street at about 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan was occupied by an adult driver and the two children. They were not immediately identified.

The deceased child was declared dead at the scene, according to the Riverside Fire Dept. The injured child was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The sedan's driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries, the CHP said, and the truck driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.