Freemans 3-run homer leads Dodgers over Rockies 8-2

Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer to reach 100 RBIs for the fourth time, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Wednesday night in another step toward their third straight 100-win season.

Freeman hit a three-run homer off Justin Lawrence in a four-run eighth inning, raising his season totals to 28 homers and 101 RBIs. The seven-time All-Star also reached 100 RBIs with Atlanta in 2013 and 2019 and in his first season with the Dodgers in 2022.

"I like 100 RBIs," Freeman said. "That's a good one. Those are those are my favorite."

Teammates Mookie Betts (106) and Max Muncy (104) have topped 100 RBIs this year and J.D. Martinez has 98. The Dodgers have never had four players drive in 100 runs in one season.

"I saw that on the board, something about me and J.D. needed to do it," Freeman said. "I'll try and get on base for J.D. as much as I can the next few days."

At 98-60, the Dodgers need only a split in their last four games to become the first team to win 100 games in three straight seasons since the 2017-19 Houston Astros. After Thursday's series finale, the Dodgers close at San Francisco. The NL West champions will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 2 NL seed behind Atlanta.

"I don't play that game too much. I think as a baseball fan, it's great, going down to the wire," manager Dave Roberts said. "I do know we're locked into the two seed. We're going to open the Division Series at home on the next Saturday. Don't know who we're playing and I just want to make sure we keep playing good baseball."

James Outman also homered and had three hits for the Dodgers, who are 10-2 against Colorado this year, Miguel Rojas also had three hits and David Peralta doubled twice

Rookie Emmet Sheehan (4-1) struck out a career-high 10 and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with no walks. He had been 0-1 in five starts and two relief appearances since winning at Baltimore on July 17.

"It's execution, keeping the ball down is huge here," Sheehan said. "See a couple of mistakes up in the zone get hit, and when they do it's easier for them to go out. ... I pitched here earlier this year so I had a little experience with it."

Sean Bouchard and Brendan Rodgers homered for Colorado, which has lost nine of 10. The Rockies (57-101) extended their team record for losses.

Outman homered off Noah Davis (0-4) leading off third, his 23rd, and began a three-run fifth with a bunt single. He scored on Peralta's double, Rojas had an RBI single and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Daniel Bard (right flexor strain) and RHP Ryan Feltner (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day injured list. RHP Tommy Doyle and RHP Karl Kauffmann were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

TARGET PRACTICE

Freeman was hit by pitches twice, in fifth by Davis and in seventh by Nick Mears, and Davis also hit Will Smith. Freeman swiped second base after Mears hit him.

"Once I got hit the second time, that's why I stole," Freeman said. "Hit me twice I'll steal second."

In the third inning Colorado DH Charlie Blackmon was hit on the foot with a two-strike pitch but was called out for swinging at Sheehan's slider.

UP NEXT

LHP Ryan Yarbrough (8-6, 3.78 ERA) starts Thursday for the Dodgers and RHP Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.01) for the Rockies.