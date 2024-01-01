Watch CBS News
Local News

"Free Palestine" protesters block street during 135th Rose Parade

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Protesters briefly stop the 135th Rose Parade Monday morning
Protesters briefly stop the 135th Rose Parade Monday morning 01:48

The iconic Rose Parade was briefly halted as ceasefire protesters blocked floats from coming down the street in Pasadena Monday morning.

The protesters sat down in front of the first float at the intersection of Colorado Blvd and S Lake Ave, chanting demands to ceasefire in the Middle East. 

The protesters were seen holding signs that read "CEASEFIRE NOW" and "FREEDOM & JUSTICE FOR PALESTINE."

Authorities said there were around 50 protesters and the group dispersed after law enforcement stepped in.

The parade was stopped for about 10 minutes.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 1:35 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.