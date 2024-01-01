"Free Palestine" protesters block street during 135th Rose Parade

The iconic Rose Parade was briefly halted as ceasefire protesters blocked floats from coming down the street in Pasadena Monday morning.

The protesters sat down in front of the first float at the intersection of Colorado Blvd and S Lake Ave, chanting demands to ceasefire in the Middle East.

The protesters were seen holding signs that read "CEASEFIRE NOW" and "FREEDOM & JUSTICE FOR PALESTINE."

Authorities said there were around 50 protesters and the group dispersed after law enforcement stepped in.

The parade was stopped for about 10 minutes.