Free health services offered at Anaheim Health Fair

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

This weekend free healthcare services are available at the Anaheim Convention Center, including dental and vision care.

Hundreds of volunteers put on the Anaheim Health Fair, where they are expected to care for over 1,000 people Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. The fair is in its 17th year and is for everyone, especially those without regular healthcare access.

Services offered include physicals, electrocardiograms, hearing tests, blood tests for diabetes and cholesterol, mammograms, pap smears, dental fillings and extractions, eye exams with prescription glasses made onsite as well as flu shots and vaccines.

"We have More than 150 volunteers, this is really an incredible community event. It is friendly, accessible and a great way to get that basic health care that we may have put off," said Mike Lyster, with the city of Anaheim.

The Anaheim Health Fair is in Hall E of the Anaheim Convention Center and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, with limited services on Sunday.

Free parking can be found off West Street, south of Katella Avenue.

Registration is encouraged and can be done at Anaheim.net/healthfair.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 9:37 AM

