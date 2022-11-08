Watch CBS News
Local News

Election Day: Krispy Kreme giving out free glazed doughnuts for voting

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme is offering a free treat to those who get out and vote. 

The national donut chain said they are celebrating voters by offering all guests a free Original Glazed doughnut, both in-store and in the drive-thru on Election Day. 

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We're happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme"So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks."

To find a participating location, visit here.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 9:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.