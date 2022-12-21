Franco Harris, Hall of Fame Steelers running back, dies at 72

KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh on Franco Harris' legacy KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh on Franco Harris' legacy 05:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died.

Harris' death has been confirmed to KDKA-TV by his family.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Steelers with the 13th overall pick in 1972 after playing for Joe Paterno at Penn State.

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022

During his illustrious NFL career, Harris rushed for over 11,000 yards with the Steelers, the leading rusher in team history, also having been named the MVP of Super Bowl IX.

Franco Harris #32, Running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL/AFC Divisional playoff game on 19 December 1976 at the Memorial Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The Steelers won the game 40 - 14. (Photo by Bob Grieser/Allsport/Getty Images)

Harris became part of history forever with his 'Immaculate Reception' at Three Rivers Stadium in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on December 23, 1972.

His death comes just two days before the Steelers plan to celebrate and honor the 50th anniversary of what has been deemed the best play in NFL history by many.

Looking back on the sights, sounds, and statistics of the Immaculate Reception. #Immaculate50



📺 #LVvsPIT Saturday at 8:15 PM ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/KLDIjNg8K6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2022

A member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, Harris was set to have his #32 jersey retired by the team on Saturday, joining Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene as the only two other players in franchise history to have their numbers retired.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Franco Harris was 72 years old.