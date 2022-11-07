Watch CBS News
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. 

At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. 

The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. 

All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. 

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 7:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

