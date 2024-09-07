Four LAFD firefighters injured in explosion while battling car fire in San Fernando Valley

Four Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured on Saturday when a car that was on fire exploded in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

The blaze was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 9700 block of N. Wheatland Avenue, just north of Sunland Boulevard in the Shadow Hills neighborhood, according to LAFD officials.

"A fire involving a (conventional gasoline fueled) coupe that contained excessive personal storage is now out," LAFD's statement said.

Four firefighters were injured by what crews called an explosion while attempting to put out the flames. Three were initially taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth crew member was also hospitalized at a later time despite initially showing no injury or medical complaint, a department statement said.

In a more recent statement, LAFD said that the "'explosion' is best now defined instead as a large 'fireball' that suddenly erupted from the burning vehicle."

Firefighters tell KCAL News that there were five injuries in all, the last of which was to the driver of the car. Their injuries were also considered to be minor. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition after suffering burns to his arm, leg and some singed facial hair.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.